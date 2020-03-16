Chinese construction firm finishes building skyscraper in Cairo
CAIRO - China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has finished the capping of the first skyscraper in the 20-tower business district that it is building in Egypt's new administrative capital some 50 km east of Cairo.
"C03 is the first capped building in the Central Business District (CBD) project and more building structures will be capped in the near future," Chang Weicai, general manager of CSCEC Egypt, said in a press statement on Sunday.
CSCEC is currently working on the CBD project that is composed of 20 towers including a 385-meter-high Iconic Tower with 80 floors in Egypt's new administrative capital city.
The Iconic Tower is expected to be the tallest skyscraper in Africa upon completion.
The deal for the CBD project was signed in January 2016 in the presence of the Egyptian and Chinese leaders and CSCEC officially started the project in May 2018.
The whole project, with a construction area of about 1,900,000 square meters, is scheduled to be delivered by 2022.
"The CBD is making rapid progress toward success. We guarantee quality and on-time delivery and we promise to return the love shown by the Egyptian people to China through our excellent performance," said the manager of CSCEC Egypt.
Meanwhile, the first curtain wall unit body was installed on another building, C04, marking the beginning of the external curtain wall installation stage in the CBD project.
The project is established under China's Belt and Road Initiative that seeks common development through win-win partnerships among participating states including Egypt.