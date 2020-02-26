CHICAGO - Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have converted human stem cells into insulin-producing cells and demonstrated in mice infused with such cells that blood sugar levels can be controlled and diabetes functionally cured for nine months.
The findings were published online on Monday in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
"A common problem when you're trying to transform a human stem cell into an insulin-producing beta cell, or a neuron or a heart cell, is that you also produce other cells that you don't want," said principal investigator Jeffrey R. Millman, an assistant professor of medicine and of biomedical engineering at Washington University.
"The more off-target cells you get, the less therapeutically relevant cells you have," Millman said.
Several years ago, the same researchers already discovered how to convert human stem cells into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. This time using a new technique, Millman's team found far fewer off-target cells were produced while the beta cells that were made had improved function.