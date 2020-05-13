Equatorial Guinean envoy commends China's Covid-19 response

Equatorial Guinea's ambassador to China German Ekua Sima Abaga has spoken highly of China's efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

In an interview with Xinhua, the ambassador said China had adopted a series of comprehensive, strict and thorough measures, which have been effective in reducing transmission risks.

"We salute the Chinese government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak," he said. The ambassador said China and Equatorial Guinea have supported each other since the start of the outbreak. "China and Equatorial Guinea have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers and our friendship is based on sincerity and mutual support," he said.

In response to the unreasonable criticisms made by some Western politicians and media against other countries' containment efforts recently, the ambassador said these criticisms are "inappropriate and unnecessary," and the international community should be more united than ever to fight this common enemy of Covid-19.

China and Africa have stayed in close communication and the authorities of south China's Guangdong Province have implemented a series of new measures regarding some African countries' concerns on the situation of Africans living in Guangdong.

"The pandemic prevention is irrespective of border or skin colour and all people should be treated equally," said the ambassador, adding that a few individual cases should not affect the harmonious relations between China and Africa.

Equatorial Guineans in China have been complying with the Chinese government's epidemic control measures since the outset of the epidemic, he said.