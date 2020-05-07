Guangdong orders same treatment to all amid epidemic control

South China's Guangdong Province has unveiled measures requiring sectors including catering and transportation to extend the same treatment to all from home and abroad.

The measures said nine sectors -- healthcare, education, catering, transportation, tourist attractions, hospitality, shopping malls, residential communities and house leasing -- shall strictly offer equal services in accordance with laws and regulations to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong.

The measures demanded that instant hand sanitiser and brochures be available at the entrance of public venues as well as health QR code scanning. Meanwhile, complaint hotlines covering all sectors and 24-hour helplines for foreign nationals were made public.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19, the provincial government has held regular meetings with foreign consul generals in Guangzhou, informing them of the updates on Guangdong's epidemic prevention and control and soliciting their ideas.

Clerks wear face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they wait for customers at the entrance to a restaurant in China. Photo by: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The measures give full consideration to reasonable concerns of people from home and abroad and reflect the principles of equal treatment to all and abiding by the law, said Zhang Xin, vice governor of Guangdong Province.

Alima Danfakha Gakou, head of the consular delegation of African countries in Guangzhou and consul general of Mali in Guangzhou, said that she appreciated Guangdong's support in helping foreign nationals fight the virus and keeping them healthy and safe. Consul generals of Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal in Guangzhou also praised the measures.