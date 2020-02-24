Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, speaks at Huawei product and solution launch event in London, Britain, on Feb. 20, 2020. Chinese tech giant Huawei announced here on Thursday that it has so far been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs). (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON - Chinese tech giant Huawei announced here on Thursday that it has so far been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs). Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei's Carrier BG (business group), released Huawei's new 5G products and solutions and launched the 5G Partner Innovation Program at the company's product and solution launch event in London.

Henk Koopmans, CEO of HiSilicon Technologies Research & Development (UK) Limited, speaks at Huawei product and solution launch event in London, Britain, on Feb. 20, 2020. Chinese tech giant Huawei announced here on Thursday that it has so far been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs). (Xinhua/Han Yan)

5G has developed beyond imagination in terms of deployment, ecosystem, and experience, said Ding.

As a leading global 5G supplier, Huawei is committed to developing the best end-to-end 5G solutions, which will include the industry's highest-performance 5G base station that supports all scenarios and the Blade AAU with the industry's highest level of integration, according to Huawei.

In the 4G era, virtually all operators provided the same network experience, but when it comes to 5G, operators can provide differentiated experiences and charge users based on more metrics, including data volume, latency, bandwidth, and number of devices connected, said Ding.