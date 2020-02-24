WASHINGTON D.C. 2020 (Xinhua) -- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at an event hosted by Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 17, 2020. The newly signed China-U.S. phase-one trade deal will reduce the uncertainty that has impeded global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie/IANS)

WASHINGTON- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the Group of 20 (G20) economies to take further actions to reduce uncertainties. "I believe there are three areas where the finance ministers and central bank governors can make progress in providing more certainty about future actions during the G20 meetings in Saudi Arabia: Trade, Climate, and Inequality," Georgieva said in a blog post prior to the upcoming G20 meetings scheduled later this week.

The IMF chief noted that the China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement eliminated some of the immediate negative consequences for global growth, but the world still needs a modern global trading system that can unleash the full potential of services and e-commerce while protecting intellectual property rights.

"Tackling trade is only a start. The global economy will continue to encounter major shocks if we fail to address another urgent global challenge: climate change," Georgieva said.

IMF estimates show that a typical climate-related natural disaster reduces growth by an average of 0.4 percentage points in the affected country in the year of the event, she added.