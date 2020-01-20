FILE - This Aug. 23, 2019, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Global stock markets are subdued as investors look ahead to the signing of an interim U.S.-China trade deal. Indexes were mixed in Europe while those in Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea finished higher. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Despite tensions between the two superpowers China, and the U.S, overseas investors have continued to buy shares from companies in China. According to the President of UBS Securities, tensions have threatened market sentiment. The “phase one” deal can be considered as a significant breakthrough between the US and China, with US officials stating that the agreement will help to reduce tariffs and allow Beijing to avoid additional taxes on nearly $160 billion of goods.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video by: Aaliyah Fortuin, Belt and Road Plus, BR+

The US and China’s tariff fight has resulted in China’s stocks being one of the worst-performing in the region. However, the latest climb in Chinese stocks has seen figures skyrocket to roughly about 20%, making them one of the best-performing shares in Asia in 2019, right after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to the trade truce at the G-20 summit in Japan.

President of UBS Security, Eugene Qian stated that for the past 12- 18 months investors have been looking for opportunities to buy A-shares. The A-shares being the Yuan-denominated stocks of Chinese companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

While there is stagnation with regards to the tariffs and investors welcoming it, experts warn that there is still a long way to go for both countries to resolve their differences. Executive Director at the Consultancy Asian Trade Center, Deborah Elms said that the odds of Trump following the same route as their previous truce at the G-20 summit in Argentina is “quite high.”