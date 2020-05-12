Jack Ma in webinar with Africa CDC on combating Covid-19

Jack Ma, the founder of the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Group, joined in a special webinar late Tuesday night that paired medical practitioners in Africa and China to discuss ways of combating Covid-19. Sharing knowledge, experience and best practices are of the utmost importance to combating Covid-19, Jack Ma said. The webinar was hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Health. By midnight, Beijing Time, nearly 3,400 medical personnel had either participated in the live webcast or watched the playback. "Over the past three months, I have spent each and every day following the pandemic. And during our donation efforts, we realized in addition to medical supplies, the frontline experience is also needed to fight the virus," said Ma. "The solution is not isolation, but cooperation." Jack Ma, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Group at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019 (reissued 10 September 2019). Jack Ma is due to step down as Alibaba chairman today. Photo by: EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA Jack Ma, the founder of the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Group, joined in a special webinar late Tuesday night that paired medical practitioners in Africa and China to discuss ways of combating Covid-19. Sharing knowledge, experience and best practices are of the utmost importance to combating Covid-19, Jack Ma said. The webinar was hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Health. By midnight, Beijing Time, nearly 3,400 medical personnel had either participated in the live webcast or watched the playback.

