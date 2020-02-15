VIENTIANE - Members of Lao government's steering committee met on Wednesday to discuss on the draft of the ninth five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021-2025).
Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonexay Siphandone, the meeting involved senior government officials, members of government organisations, and provincial authorities, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.
The meeting enabled officials from various ministries to provided comments on the draft of the ninth five-year National Socio-economic Development Plan (2021-2025).
They also share their views on the implementation of the current economic development plan.
Participants discussed the draft of the next five-year plan with a focus on six priorities, aiming to make the content more specific and accurate prior to its final consideration.