GENEVA - Leaders from more than 160 countries and 30 international organisations have expressed their sympathy and support to China in the fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Thursday.
Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to UN at Geneva, said at a press conference here Thursday evening that China's prevention and control measures not only protect the life and health of the Chinese people, but also buy time for global preparedness.
"At this moment, we need to take an objective, rational and scientific attitude towards the epidemic prevention and control, act in line with the WHO recommendations and avoid overreaction," he said.
China will continue to work closely with WHO and other countries by grasping the window opportunity to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible, he stressed.
According to the Chinese ambassador, China has maintained an open, transparent and responsible attitude to cooperate with the international community, including sharing information and viral genome sequence in a timely manner, inviting the WHO director-general to visit China, taking various measures to solve the difficulties faced by foreigners in China, and providing support to countries with vulnerable health system through multilateral and bilateral channels.