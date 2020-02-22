An Indian businessman checks the purchase list at the international shopping mall in Yiwu, a city specialized in small goods trade in east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang's trade with countries and regions related to China's Belt and Road Initiative reached 149.89 billion yuan (23.68 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of the launch. (Xinhua/Tan Jin) (ry)

HANGZHOU - Live streaming is expected to help boost business in the world's leading small commodities market in east China's Zhejiang Province. Merchants at Yiwu International Trade Market will be trading next week via live streaming on China's e-commerce platform Taobao amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Taobao on Friday.

Selling goods through Taobao live streaming has become a trendy practice. At present, more than 3,000 merchants at the market have begun selling their commodities through live streaming to customers from around the world.

Merchant Huang Xianping started selling products via online broadcasting on Thursday. On messaging app WeChat, she wrote, "Livestreaming services provided by Taobao will definitely bring new opportunities to us merchants."

Through the live streaming rooms, customers can not only see the products but also save on travel expenses. In addition, selling goods through live streaming platforms is more efficient for merchants.