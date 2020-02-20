WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she hopes New Zealand will lift the travel bans imposed on China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak "as soon as possible" and normalise commerce and people-to-people links.
Speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration at New Zealand Parliament, an event which has been held here for over two decades, Ardern said, "It is my sincere hope that the current precautionary restrictions we have in place can be lifted as soon as possible, and that when they do we work closely to normalise commerce and people to people links."
Ardern said New Zealand acknowledges the significant and sustained measures taken by the Chinese government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
"I am confident that through cooperation we can both bounce back quickly," she said. "Now, more than ever we must stand strong and support one another, call out any discrimination we see, and ensure we see only compassion and unity."
The prime minister then invited those attending to stand for a moment of silence to express respect for those who have lost their lives to the virus.