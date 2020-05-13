Opinion: China-Africa solidarity in action amid Covid-19 fight

For decades, the China-Africa friendship has weathered vicissitudes at every critical juncture. As the two partners jointly tackle the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, their ties -- featuring sincerity, real results, amity and good faith -- have fully demonstrated the true value behind China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, African countries have offered support for China's fight against the epidemic. In return, amid the spread of Covid-19 in Africa, China has extended a helping hand by providing various forms of support and assistance for its African brothers.

On Tuesday, a China-assisted makeshift hospital was handed over to the Nigerian government to shore up its responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has sent medical expert teams to Africa's five sub-regions with their neighbouring countries covered, upon the arrival of a group of 12 Chinese experts in Zimbabwe on Monday together with medical supplies including ventilators, testing kits, masks and protective suits.

A medical expert from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University communicates with Kenyan counterparts via a video call in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Photo by: Gao Xiang/Xinhua

Moreover, Chinese medical experts have held nearly 30 video meetings with their African counterparts, and Chinese medical teams have conducted nearly 400 training sessions on the continent, with over 20,000 people trained.

From curbing the virus' spread to accelerating vaccine research and development, from border prevention and control to community management, from clinical treatment to personal protection, China has been sharing its experience with Africa, particularly communities hard-hit by the epidemic.

Such acts of kindness and solidarity have garnered widespread praise. Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said last month that the two sides are both friends and comrades-in-arms, whose destinies are closely linked.