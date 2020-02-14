Political party leaders express confidence in China's defeating coronavirus









ANC's Secretary-General Ace Magashule addresses the media with support for China's continuous effort to fight COVID-19. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK BEIJING - A growing number of leaders from political parties around the world have expressed their appreciation for and confidence in China's efforts in combating the novel coronavirus. History has repeatedly proven the capability and resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in its leading the Chinese people to overcome various challenges, and he firmly believes the CPC will win again in the fight against the epidemic, said Jurin Laksanawisit, head of the Democrat Party, who is also Thailand's deputy prime minister and commerce minister. The Democrat Party of Thailand is willing to develop cooperation with the CPC in various aspects, he added. While expressing his party's respect and support in his message, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and the CPC have led the Chinese people to adopt strong and comprehensive anti-virus measures in a remarkably quick and efficient response to the unexpected virus outbreak, ensuring the safety of both the Chinese people and Pakistani nationals in China. The efforts show the CPC's firm resolve and outstanding capacity in coping with complex challenges, he added.

Prabowo Subianto, general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, and the Indonesian defense minister, said the coronavirus outbreak emergency has prompted huge efforts from governments and medical societies around the world, and the Indonesian people and his party shared the feelings and hearts of the Chinese people and wish them success in their fight against the virus.

In his message, Cevdet Yilmaz, deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), expressed the readiness of the Turkish people to help the Chinese people at any time in their combating the novel coronavirus.

The AKP is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with the CPC to jointly tackle the common challenge, he said, and that it believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and the Chinese government and people will eventually defeat the virus.

Secretary General of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, Ace Magashule, said in his message that under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people are making concerted efforts, with scientists, medical workers, the People's Liberation Army and other people from all walks of life cooperating effectively.

He added that the Chinese efforts are admirable, and the ANC believes that the CPC will lead China to a victory in the fight.

First-Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello said the entire international community has witnessed the decisive actions taken by the CPC and the Chinese government to combat the epidemic.

He expressed full confidence that under Xi's command, the CPC is sure to lead the Chinese people to an ultimate victory.

The victory belongs to the Chinese people and the epidemic will certainly be defeated, he added.

General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Jeronimo de Sousa said the CPC and the Chinese government have been actively treating infected patients to prevent the spread of the disease and striving to safeguard the people's health, and have made immeasurable contributions to containing the spread of the virus around the world.

He expressed his belief that the CPC and the Chinese people will definitely overcome the difficulty and continue to develop and make progress on the socialist path, he said.

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said the Chinese people have shown great courage and strength in the fight against the epidemic, which inspires full confidence in China's ultimate victory.

He said that after witnessing the strong power and solid foundation of the Chinese economy, he believes that the Chinese economy will recover quickly and achieve greater development.