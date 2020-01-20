Premier Li Keqiang to ensure China’s growth remains on an upward trajectory









As Premier Li Keqiang said, China will continue to adjust its macro policies and raise market expectations by 2020 to ensure economic growth stays within a reasonable range. Li made the remarks when he presided over a Wednesday symposium where the views and recommendations of scholars and businessmen were voiced on a draft version of the government's work report. Li, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Standing Committee on Political Bureau, said the country should accelerate the development of a market-oriented, rule of the law-based and internationalized business environment to further energize market entities. Implementation of tax and fee cuts will be increased, and more proactive measures will be taken to tackle the funding challenges facing small and micro-enterprises. Li stressed the importance of a fair business climate for the businesses, noting that microeconomic activities would require less government intervention.

The development of new industries and companies was also called to combat downward pressure with greater market competitiveness and urged domestic firms to take part in international cooperation and grow diversified markets.

Investment in infrastructure and urban facilities will be strengthened in areas of weakness, and greater support will be provided for expanding and upgrading consumption to unlock the domestic market's vast potential, Li said.

The symposium was attended by Han Zheng, a member of the CPC Central Committee's Standing Committee on Political Bureau and Vice-Premier.

The government will use counter-cyclical methods, ensure that there is no systemic financial risk, and that goals for anti-pollution are achieved, said state news agency Xinhua, citing a political bureau meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.