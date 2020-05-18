Ramaphosa expresses gratitude for China's unwavering assistance to South Africa

President Xi Jinping has offered South Africa unwavering support amid the Covid-19 pandemic, that has proven to be one of the greatest international economic challenges of our time.

In a telephone conversation with the South African President, Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for China's continuous support, stating that the two countries remain as "comrades and brothers", saying that China is a "true friend and reliable partner" of South Africa and African countries.

In the constructive discourse between Ramaphosa and Xi Jinping, Xi stated that it is willing to work with South Africa to implement the outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Summit on Covid-19, as well as continuing to jointly promote international political and diplomatic cooperation on the epidemic prevention, as well as control and safeguard African and global public health security.

Earlier this year, China exported a large donation of Covid-19 medical supplies and equipment. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize stated that the country received in total; 95 respirators, 50000 surgical masks, 3000 goggles, face shields, diagnostic kits, 11000 protective face masks and clothing.

Due to the immediate and decisive action by Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency, the South African government adopted a series of urgent epidemic response measures and achieved positive results, Xi stated.