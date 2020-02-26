COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa officially opened an extension to the country's extension of Southern Expressway that will link the country's main ports and airports.
The ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday was attended by the president and the prime minister as well as Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan.
"The extension of Southern Expressway up to Hambantota will connect lives, livelihoods and boost economic activity. It's the key infrastructure that links Hambantota Port and Mattala Rajapaksa Hambantota Airport and supports our vision in building Sri Lanka as a logistic hub in Asia," the president said on his official Twitter account.
Construction of the extension stretching from Godagama in the southern Matara district to Mattala in the southeastern Hambantota district began in 2015. The extension features a unique elevated pass to accommodate a safe crossing zone for elephants.
Construction was undertaken by three Chinese contractors including China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation and China Harbour Engineering Company. The consulting and supervision was conducted by China Railway First Survey & Design Institute Group Co., Ltd. Some of Chinese construction standards were introduced into this project that represents the advanced level of the Chinese construction and management.