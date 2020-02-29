Sudan, Germany reiterate willingness to enhance bilateral ties

KHARTOUM - Sudan and Germany on Thursday voiced willingness to enhance bilateral ties.

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan held talks at the Presidential Palace with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Al-Burhan hailed the support offered by Germany and the European Union to help Sudan overcome current challenges.

He said that Steinmeier's visit to Sudan pours in the interests of the cooperation between the two countries, saying that the two sides reviewed many issues of mutual concern.

He added they talked about future cooperation and Germany's expected support, namely with regard to removing Sudan from the U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The two sides also discussed how Germany can support Sudan to achieve peace and address the great economic challenge facing the country, added Al-Burhan.