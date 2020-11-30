Third China International Import Expo: China to further open its doors
The Third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on November 4, 2020, has drawn a number of exciting exhibitors from China and abroad and is attracting global attention.
CIIE is the world's first import-themed international exhibition and a window for China's opening up to the rest of the world.
Against the backdrop of the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, this exhibition will provide a platform for win-win cooperation for enterprises from all countries.
Many African enterprises use the expo as a gateway to access to the Chinese market.
Zambia's Mpundu Wild Honey Ltd. is one such company that has benefited from the CIIE.
Last year, it signed a total of $1.6 million worth of procurement contracts during the second edition of the expo. It also signed a Chinese general agent with a Shanghai-based company to jointly develop African agricultural products. This year, the company signed an order of 200 000 units of honey.
"The beauty of Chinese market is both export and import. It not only benefits one country; it benefits all the world," said Zambian Ambassador to China Winnie Natala Chibesakunda.
In the face of rising trade protectionism and unilateralism, international trade and investment has shrunk significantly.
China held the expo as scheduled, showing its willingness to work together with other countries in the world to overcome the difficulties of the time, and jointly promote the development of global trade and prosperity.