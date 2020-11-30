Third China International Import Expo: China to further open its doors

The Third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on November 4, 2020, has drawn a number of exciting exhibitors from China and abroad and is attracting global attention.

CIIE is the world's first import-themed international exhibition and a window for China's opening up to the rest of the world.

Against the backdrop of the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, this exhibition will provide a platform for win-win cooperation for enterprises from all countries.

Many African enterprises use the expo as a gateway to access to the Chinese market.

Zambia's Mpundu Wild Honey Ltd. is one such company that has benefited from the CIIE.

Last year, it signed a total of $1.6 million worth of procurement contracts during the second edition of the expo. It also signed a Chinese general agent with a Shanghai-based company to jointly develop African agricultural products. This year, the company signed an order of 200 000 units of honey.