In September, Egypt’s president Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi visited China for the 2018 Beijing summit Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the 5th visit since taking office in 2014. Ahead of the visit, the Egyptian president held talks with China’s president Xi Jinping in which they both agreed to jointly advance the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era. Jinping stressed that China values developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Egypt, pledging to continue to support to Egypt. By doing this, China will be supporting Egypt in efforts in maintaining stability, developing the economy, and improving people’s livelihood. Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt now places a high priority on strategic partnership with China. Al-Sisi went on to state that Egypt supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Egypt believes that the initiative will create enormous opportunities for their bilateral, international, and regional cooperation. Al-Sisi welcomes an increase of investments by Chinese enterprises within Egypt, calling for efforts to make use of the geographical location advantage.

During the visit to China, Al-Sisi witnessed the signing of bilateral partnerships between China and Egypt, resulting in Egypt’s cooperation activities being supported by China, an already developed country. Among these bilateral cooperation; The construction of a pumping and storage station in Mount Ataka in Northeast Egypt and a coal-fired power station in Hamrawein on the Red Sea coast. The documents included the building of a textile industrial project, a refinery and petrochemicals complex in Suez Canal corridor area.

On the 27th October, Chinese vice president Wang Qishan visited Cairo at the invitation of Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly. During this visit, Wang had met with both the president and prime minister of Egypt. Thus resulting in both sides agreeing to boost cooperation between China and Egypt further. A month later, on 28th December 2018, China and Egypt had witnessed an unprecedented push towards 2019. Egypt and China’s partnership for developments show China’s presence in the Mediterranean Coast and how it impacts regional countries like Egypt, as well as its influential presence on regional politics. At the head of the high-level delegation, China’s vice president Wang Qishan expressed his vision for the future of the two countries relations during his visit to Egypt. Wang stated that with Egypt and China’s huge population, it provides them with a suitable base to achieve development for the citizens of both countries.