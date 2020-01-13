WATCH: China pledges to play constructive role in Middle-East









On Monday, January 6th, a Chinese envoy stated that China is committed to playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle-East and the Gulf Region. The visit took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York, with China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun addressing journalists. "China follows the situation very closely and the pressing task at the moment is to prevent the situation from further escalating and running out of control," said Zhang. According to the Chinese envoy, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had conversations with Russian, French and Italian foreign ministers to commit to regional peace and stability. Despite China opposing arbitrary use of force in international relations, Zhang stated that the U.S unilateral adventurist's acts have not only violated basic norms governing international relations but has also resulted in an aggravation of tensions. However, the Chinese envoy has urged the U.S to not abuse the force and call on relevant parties to exercise restraint but instead find a solution through discussions.

Zhang noted that the security council shoulders the main priority of keeping international peace and security. Zhang further expressed that the international community, as well as the security council, should work towards declining tension.

“China is ready to keep close communication with relevant parties, uphold a just and objective position, stand for international law, fairness, and justice and maintain peace and stability in the Gulf Region in the Middle-East,” he said.

Zhang further emphasized that China supports the protection of the safety of foreign missions under international law.

The Chinese Councillor and Foreign Minister expressed that the military action taken by the U.S has led to drastic changes in the regional situation, therefore actions taken by the security council should reflect the latest developments and assist in preventing increased tensions.



