CAPE TOWN – AVIC international, a Chinese company has sunk two boreholes in Chongwe district of Zambia, a government official has disclosed on Monday. The executive mayor of Chongwe district of Lusaka province, Geoffrey Chumbwe described the gesture as a sign of the mutual relationship that continues to exist between Zambia and China. He made the observation in an interview at his office.

The government official said on Monday that, the Chinese firm had made the offer to sink the two boreholes in two villages in the rural district, the gift would help to increase access to safe and clean water for the residents.

According to him, the boreholes were a timely gift because the district was facing a water crisis which government was working round the clock to address. He said the donation was in line with the Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR) which the Zambian government was encouraging for company's to undertake in areas were they were operating from.

"I would like to thank the company for the quality works of road upgrades in the central ward. They have just completed the upgrading of 6.4 kms of roads to bituminous standard. The company was now working on the drainages. The completion of tarring the roads has been done within a month which is remarkable. We are pleased with the speed and quality of the works and we cannot be more thankful. Our district which had no tarred roads is now a beautiful place to drive through, " he said.