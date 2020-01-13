The new production model M-Byte electric smart car by BYTON is unvielded during the 2020 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo by James Atoa

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, China's leading electric car producer Byton revealed a global alliance formed to improve the driving experience in its first M-Byte electric SUV production model. Byton's global partners include ViacomCBS and Access for in-car theatre experience; AccuWeather, offering real-time weather updates; Aiquido for voice control of apps; CloudCar, providing the cloud-based infrastructure; Road. Travel for online travel booking; and XPERI for wireless HD Radio.

"When Byton committed to creating the first smart wheel unit, this is exactly the kind of interaction we had in mind," Daniel Kirchert, CEO of Byton, told a Sunday press conference. "The Byton M-Byte will offer developers the opportunity to present in-car interactions in a way that is more engaging than ever before with its unique user experience."

Byton is the only Chinese electric car maker to attend the CES 2020, which will kick off on Tuesday, headquartered in Nanjing, China.

The electric SUV features a multimedia cockpit that enhances the driving experience, including an eye-catching 48-inch, Shared Experience Display that is the world's largest in-car display for a manufacturing car with a driver tablet in the middle of the steering wheel and a touchpad between the driver and the front passenger.