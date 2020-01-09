President Xi Jinping visits Lao’s Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. Xinhua Images

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that being good neighbours, friends, comrades and partners, China and Laos will enjoy a shared future. These remarks were made by Xi while visiting Lao’s Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the visit, Xi stated that the leadership of communist parties, as well as socialist systems of both countries, define their political nature.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Video by: Chelsea Lotz, BRI Plus

Enhancing exchanges on governance and to jointly improve the ability to govern and safeguard both the country's interests, Xi called on China and Laos to work “hand in hand and side by side”. “China will continue to firmly support Laos’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity,” said Xi.

Next year will be the country's 60th anniversary of the establishment of China and Laos diplomatic relations. Therefore, the bilateral relationship between the two countries enters a critical stage. China and Laos will be able to advance the alignment of development strategies as well as strengthening people-to-people exchanges, lifting bilateral ties to new heights.

During the meeting, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun conveyed to Xi the greetings of Lao President Bounnhang Vorachi, congratulating the People’s Republic of China on its achievements since its founding 70 years ago.