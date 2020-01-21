The number of people infected with a new virus in China has tripled, with the epidemic spreading from Wuhan to other major cities.
Authorities reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus strain, more than doubling the total number of patients infected. The virus was first detected last month in the central Chinese town of Wuhan.
Three people were killed and at least three cases were reported overseas-after two in Thailand and one in Japan.
Cases have been identified in the provinces of Beijing, Guangdong and Zhejiang, Chinese authorities said on Monday, raising fears ahead of the New Year lunar holiday, when more than 400 million Chinese people are expected to travel domestically and internationally.
The outbreak has also revived memories of the Sars virus, a coronavirus that killed 774 people in dozens of countries, mostly in Asia, in the early 2000s.