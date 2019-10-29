CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza on Monday lauded China as "a central partner and a fraternal friend" that continues to support the development agenda of South Africa and the African continent.
"Therefore, these economic and trade relations between South Africa and China signifies an ever growing partnership," Mabuza said before co-chairing the 7th Session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission. The commission meeting is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 3 in both Beijing and Shanghai.
The commission was established in 2002 to serve as a strategic platform to address issues of common interest such as trade promotions and economic exchanges.
Mabuza's visit to China takes place in the context of strengthening the South-South cooperation and consolidating the already existing bilateral political and economic relations between South Africa and China, his spokesperson Sam Bopape said.
In its agenda of promoting a better Africa and a better world, South Africa and China are working closely in promoting mutually beneficial relations at both continental and global stage, Bopape said.