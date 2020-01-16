FILE - Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Extensive anti-corruption campaigns by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have yielded remarkable results in recent years, and the experience is worth learning from, according to international analysts and academics. In a speech on Monday at the fourth plenary session of the CPC's 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, reiterated improving controls and supervision over the exercise of power, as he demanded transparency in absolute and stringent governance.

Also the chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi reiterated the upholding and strengthening of the party and state supervisory structures, noting that measures will guarantee the party's line and policies are pursued diligently and provide a firm guarantee of victory in creating a moderately prosperous society in all respects and combating poverty.

Sundar Nath Bhattarai, acting chairman of the China Study Center in Nepal, acknowledged that for years the leadership in China has been strongly in favour of fighting corruption and strict governance, adding that a robust village-to-central anti-corruption program has been in place.

Ivona Ladjevac, head of the Belt and Road Initiative Center at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Serbia, said Xi's speech demonstrates China's commitment to maintain and strengthen the party and government oversight.