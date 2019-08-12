Indian paramilitary soldiers close a street using barbwire in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remained in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy. The indefinite 24-hour curfew was briefly eased on Friday for weekly Muslim prayers in some parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, but thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most health clinics closed. All communications and the internet remain cut off. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Amid tensions in Kashmir, India has taken a stance to revoke article 360 of the Indian Constitution. The Indian Constitution has allowed Kashmir to have autonomy over local politics. Despite fears of Ethnic cleansing, Narendra Modi has stated that the bold political move is only to ensure that "separatism, nepotism and corruption" are removed.

Modi addressed concerns that the central Indian Government will rule Kashmir by stating to the residents of Kashmir that they will be able to "select their own representatives soon". However, current tensions have resulted in more than 500 people being detained in night-time raids. Concerns have been raised over a potential political war between India and Pakistan as a result of tensions between locals of Kashmir and the Indian government.





Historically, wars between India and Pakistan have been fought over Kashmir, with both countries currently seeking support from China. However, China has stated that it is crucial that bi-lateral differences do not become political disputes, requesting New Delhi to focus on regional stability, a statement that has undoubtedly come as an unexpected blow to Pakistan. Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called on President Xi Jinping to request that China and India have an agreement to uphold peace and stability. “We hope that India will play a crucial role for peace, and stability", stated Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.