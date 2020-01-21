China's currency gains more traction, wiping out heavy summer losses in the midst of easing tensions between Beijing and Washington.
The renminbi rose as much as 0.5% against the US dollar, for the first time since August, passing the Rmb 6.9 mark and taking its increase to nearly 1% in 2020.
The rise in this year's early days reflects the positive mood among global investors and cautious optimism of strengthening ties between the world's two largest economies.
August's currency experienced its worst sell-off in a quarter-century and ultimately plummeted to almost 7.2 to the US dollar in a decline that ricocheted around world markets.
Traders and investors are watching the currency closely as a wider bellwether market to which, according to analysts, movements in many other assets are often closely linked.