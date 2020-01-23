US President Donald Trump attempted to assure American farmers and ranchers that were hit by the tariff war with China, that the trade agreement he signed with Beijing will lead to major agricultural products from the US.
Trump's remarks took place in Texas, a state he won back in 2016 and will need to win in the upcoming elections. Before Trump started his remarks, he started by waving a copy of a farm journal poll which showed his wide support among farmers and ranchers.
While enjoying the loud applause of the farm country’s largest annual gathering, Trump addressed the convention for the third year in a row. Trump expressed to the public that the initial trade deal he signed with China on Wednesday, would be beneficial for farmers. “The best days for America’s farmers are yet to come,” said Trump.
Having just signed the “phase one” deal with China, tensions are set to decline after 18 months of a tariff war between the two superpowers. The “phase one” deal opened up a pledge made by China, to purchase at least an additional $12.5 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2020 and another $19.5 billion over the 2017 level of $24 billion in 2021.
While the US has agreed to reduce tariffs on $120 billion Chinese products from 15% to 7.5%. The deal would also see the protection American companies and their theft of intellectual property, while also loosening up the requirements for banks wanting to operate in China.