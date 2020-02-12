To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

WUHAN - Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has urged Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan to make greater efforts and take more decisive measures to resolutely win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic. Sun, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is leading a central government team guiding the epidemic control work in Hubei.

Visiting a quarantine center and two temporary hospitals established in a gymnasium and an exhibition center in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Tuesday, Sun stressed efforts to add more hospital beds and improve admission and treatment capacity to leave no patients unattended.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a temporary hospital in Hanyang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 11, 2020. Sun is leading a central government team guiding the epidemic control work in Hubei. She urged Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan to make greater efforts and take more decisive measures to resolutely win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Sun expressed her gratitude to the medics sent from Shanxi, Shandong and Sichuan provinces to Wuhan to aid the epidemic control work.

"Answering the call of the country's leadership, medical workers across the country came to the front line without hesitation and fully demonstrated the spirit and strength of unity," Sun noted.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a temporary hospital in Hanyang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 11, 2020. Sun is leading a central government team guiding the epidemic control work in Hubei. She urged Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan to make greater efforts and take more decisive measures to resolutely win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Sun asked Hubei and Wuhan to ensure supporting services and protective medical products for medical personnel, adding that shift work schedules should be set up to safeguard their health and safety.

"When Wuhan wins, Hubei wins. When Hubei wins, China wins," said Sun, calling for greater confidence and tenacity to win the battle.

Sun also thanked the Wuhan Asia General Hospital, a Hong Kong-funded hospital, for offering 400 beds to treat the patients.