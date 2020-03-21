Zambia to enhance economic co-operation with China

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CHINGOLA - The Zambian government attaches great importance to its bilateral cooperation with China, which will benefit the people of Zambia through improved economic growth, an industry group said .

Chingola Chamber of commerce and industry President Fred Musonda said Zambia was benefiting from China in economic development, such as improved trade with the Asian nation.

"We have been getting good news from China that the Asian nation wants to import goats and sheep as well as blueberries. This is all through bilateral trade and further China will provide a readily available market for the products," he said.





Musonda expressed optimism that China will support Zambia by ensuring that trade between the two countries is strengthened.





He said China and Zambia has witnessed strengthened bilateral and political mutual trust since the two countries established diplomatic ties 55 years ago.





"China has supported Zambia since time in memorial after Zambia gained her independence from the colonial masters. The Asian country has proved to be a good friend of Zambia since the 1970s," he said.





Musonda called on the Zambian government to strengthen its cooperation with China under the proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).





According to Musonda, cooperation on BRI will enable Zambia to improve on infrastructure development which will result into enhanced economic growth.





Meanwhile, Peter Daka, a Chingola resident, said China's BRI is an important program that will benefit Zambia, Africa and beyond.





"China has a long term foresight. It's not that BRI is beneficial to African countries alone. It will also bring about enhanced trade not only with African states but other developed nations," he said.





Daka, a small-scale entrepreneur who has been to China on business trips, said Zambians should tap into the Chinese work culture to improve their standards of living.





The local businessman said technology is also an important tool for Zambia to enhance its national development like the case is with China.



