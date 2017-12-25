



Doing things like cleaning your home or cooking supper can be time consuming.





Here are some apps that you can use to get food delivered right to your doorstep:





Uber Eats





This app can be downloaded for Android or iOS users. The app offers you a variety of restaurants taht you wish to buy food from that are close by to you. The app can also be used when you are overseas which can useful if you are not used to the food from different countries. Here is South Africa, Uber Eats charges a R10 delivery fee.





Mr Delivery





Mr Delivery is both an app and an online site that offers easy delivery services. Both the app and the eay-order online service deliver to 53 areas across South Africa. The website for the food delivery service is more user-friendly and will explain everything before you place an order. They have on offer over 1000 restaurants and take-aways to order from





Daily Dish





This service was one a few that offered this kind of services in South Africa. Their service delivers ingredients to your door with menus and recipes for four nights included. This services helps people avoid going to the supermarket after work and stops them from stressing about what food to make when they already have a menu due to this service. Daily Dish operates in Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal. They also offer wine boxes and sizes for 1,2 or 4 people.





Pantry Box





This services offers customized food delivery boxes that has ingredients for families or individuals to cook with. There portion size options of 1, 2, 4 and 6 and people have dietary options like wheat-free or vegetarian. The meal option also include breakfast and dessert as well as special themed party boxes. They offer free delivery for Gauteng and a R150 delivery fee for Cape Town, Durban and PE.





