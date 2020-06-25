Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay, opens its 300th store

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Discount supermarket brand Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay, has opened its 300th store as it continues to expand, despite the tough economic climate, which has been exacerbated by Covid-19 disruption. Boxer managing director Marek Masojada said in a statement, “We have a systematic development programme in place, which sees us growing our effective supply chain and, ultimately ,lowering our cost to serve, while boosting our product availability on shelf for the quantities of stock that our shopper base demands from us." He said Boxer would be opening its Polokwane distribution centre later this year to complement three other distribution centres in East London, Lanseria and outside Pietermaritzburg. Masojada added that Boxer also had a specialist Meat Factory based in Northern KwaZulu-Natal that provided affordable protein-based meat products across our trading brands. The discount supermarket includes three divisions, Boxer Superstores, Boxer Build and Boxer Liquors that serve the growing middle-to-lower income shopper and trades across nine provinces in South Africa.

During the 52 weeks to the end of March 1, chief executive Richard Brasher said the group’s Pick n Pay and Boxer units performed against a strong base last year.

“We have delivered seven successive years of sales and PBT growth, a record of consistent progress that few others can match in tough times,” Brasher said.

Bashed said last month Boxer their expansion in the future was a certainty.

Boxer originally traded as KwaZulu Cash & Carry in 1977, in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

“It has been an incredible journey that has seen us evolving our business to the number of stores we have today,” said Masojada.

Boxer also said it had launched its Hunger Relief Programme that will see more than R2 million worth of food hampers being donated across the footprint in which it trades.

BUSINESS REPORT