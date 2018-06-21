JOHANNESBURG - Government ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa including developments in Syria, Yemen, Iraq,Libya and the Middle East peace process.

The meeting hosted in Pretoria South Africa's deputy international relations minister Luwellyn Landers was held in preparation for the 10th BRICS Summit taking set for Johannesburg on July 25-27.

South Africa assumed the role of chair of BRICS in January and will hold the position until December 31.

- African News Agency (ANA)