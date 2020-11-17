BRICS summit: China’s President Xi Jinping calls for cooperation in Covid-19 fight

By CGTN Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday delivered a speech at the 12th BRICS summit via video link in Beijing at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The global economy is experiencing the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s, said President Xi as he began his speech. It is impossible to reverse the trends of world multipolarity and economic globalization, he said. Cooperation in fighting Covid-19

President Xi also called for international solidarity and cooperation in jointly coping with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Xi, Chinese companies are carrying out Phase III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines with Russian and Brazilian partners.

China is also willing to have relevant cooperation with South Africa and India, Xi added.

"To support the development of the BRICS vaccine research and development centre, China has designated its own national center," Xi told the leaders of other BRICS countries.

International fairness and justice

In his speech, Xi called on BRICS countries to firmly uphold international fairness and justice.

Xi also voiced opposition to interference in other countries' internal affairs, unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction."

He called for joint efforts to create a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Global economic recovery

Xi has stressed upholding openness and innovation to boost global economic recovery.

China will more actively integrate into the global market and deepen international cooperation to create more opportunities and room for world economic recovery and development, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China is willing to work with all parties to accelerate the establishment of the Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR).

"We will establish a new base for the PartNIR in Xiamen City, Fujian Province and carry out cooperation in such areas as policy coordination, talent training and project development," Xi said.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The meeting was hosted by Russia, which holds the rotating BRICS presidency this year.

This year's meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg from July 21 to 23 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.