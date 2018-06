JOHANNESBURG - The foreign ministers of the BRICS emerging economies have criticised what they call a “new wave of protectionism,” in reference to US President Donald Trump’s tough trade negotiations with key economic partners.

The envoys from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa referred to “unilateral measures that are incompatible with” international trade rules after a meeting Monday in the South African administrative capital of Pretoria, AP reported.

- African News Agency