CAPE TOWN - Many of us don't want to mix romance with heavy spending over just one day. This upcoming Valentine's Day, you may want to apply the following tips in order to enjoy the day of romance without blowing your budget.

Entrepreneurs, Personal Finance and Lifestyle Bloggers Kelan and Brittany have identified 14 practical and money-saving Valentine's Day date ideas:

1. Candlelight dinner

This is the most common date idea used to save money. The price of going out to eat for two can expensive, depending on the restaurant that you attend. Instead of going to an expensive restaurant, find a recipe online, go shopping together for the ingredients, and cook a declious meal.

2. Workout together

While others are spending money and consuming an intake of unnecessary calories, make a healthy decision. Head to the gym and crush a couples workout together. Not only will the gym be empty, but you will feel better the day after day Valentine’s Day. If you are not into the gym scene, do something active: bike, swim, hike, walk.

3. Movie night

The cost of going to the movies is pricey, add in the price of popcorn and drinks and you have doubled the price that you paid for tickets. Instead of this, go to your local movie shop, rent out a DVD or stream a movie online, enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your home.

4. Valentine's Day card

A handmade card can save you a great deal of money. Handmade cards are always more special than a generic store bought a card.

5. Scope out local events

Go out for a concert, try out a fitness class, go bowling and so many different discounts on fun experiences for Valentine’s Day.

6. Create art

Head to your local craft store. Pick up a blank canvas, paint, brushes, and a bottle of wine. This date idea will be cheaper than heading to a class that will supply these items for you. Search YouTube for step-by-step painting on a blank canvas and you will be able to share an experience together.

7. Fondue for two

"A few years ago, I went to a large household sale that had a fondue section. I picked up a set on the last day of the sale when everything was 75% off. Grab some fresh fruit and milk chocolate from the store. Melt, dip, and enjoy," says Brittney.

8. Slideshow of pictures

"When we started dating, pictures were still developed at a local photo center at a pharmacy or grocery store. Digital cameras were just on the rise. Luckily for us, the majority of our relationship has been recorded digitally. One thing that we love to do is play our digital photos and videos through our TV and reminiscence about our journey throughout the years. Experiences mean the world to us," the couple said.

9. Spa night Valentine’s Day

Spend the night relaxing and pampering each other after a long workday on Valentine’s Day.

10. Make plans

Planning for the future is always fun. Plan your next vacation together or create a bucket list. Looking up vacation spots is exciting and planning ahead can save you a lot of money searching for the best deal.

11. Old school style

Bring it back old school style and break out some board games. Take a break from technology for the night, skip your TV show routine. Have fun at the table playing Scrabble, Boggle, Monopoly, or cards and have a real conversations.

12. Go through old memories

Use Valentine’s Day as a way to rekindle memories that you have shared over the years and have brought you together with your loved one.

"With being together for 13 years, we have saved a significant amount of memorabilia. We have containers full of old notes and experiences that we have done together," the couple added.

13. Create a year full of Valentine’s Day date ideas

"One of the best gifts we have ever received was from Kelan’s mom. She gave us a whole year of date ideas printed out on strips of red, white, and pink paper and placed in Valentine’s container. Anytime we need an idea for a date throughout the year, we can pull one out. Grab some paper, Google search date ideas, and you will set yourself up for the rest of the year, the couple added.



