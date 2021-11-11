A rand-denominated Islamic bond on the cards, says Enoch Godongwana

The National Treasury will still launch a rand-denominated Islamic bond in 2021/22 as a way of diversifying the debt portfolio and introducing a new set of savers into its funding universe. This was confirmed at the media briefing on the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). It had previously issued a US$500 million Sukuk bond in 2014, when it became the first African nation to issue a sovereign Shariah-compliant bond. At the time, it received subscriptions worth US$2.2 billion and it will be hoping for a similar over-subscription when it launches its rand-denominated bond.

The Treasury said at the time that the decision to issue an Islamic bond had been informed by a drive to broaden the investor base and set a benchmark for state-owned companies seeking diversified sources of funding for infrastructure development. The sukuk bond had an investor distribution comprising 59 percent from the Middle East and Asia, 25 percent from Europe, 8 percent from the US and the balance from the rest of the world. S&P Global Ratings cut South Africa’s credit rating to junk in April 2017 when Pravin Gordhan was fired as Finance Minister by former President Jacob Zuma.