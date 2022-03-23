As winter arrives here are a few budgeting tips to get you through the cold times

According to the latest PWC ‘Economic Outlook’ report released in February 2022, higher consumer price inflation could persist for the rest of the year which will see South African’s spending more in everyday products and services triggered by increasing fuel and food prices which will make it even harder to save. The Covid-19 pandemic put a spotlight on access to disposable income and saving for unexpectant life events. While South Africans look to rebuild and make better financial decisions, unfortunately many do not know where to start.

Budgeting in its definition simply means a process of creating a plan to spend your money. This spending plan allows one to balance their expenses and their income to determine, in advance, whether one will have enough money to do the things they need to do or would like to do. Assupol’s Head of Group Corporate Affairs; Velmah Nzembela, lists these easy budgeting hacks to start where you are to reach your savings goals: Create a system that works for you There are many ways to budget, test out different budgeting methods that work for you. You can choose to track your expenses on a daily or weekly basis. You can also adopt a budgeting rule, for example: a 50/30/20 rule where 50% is spent on needs, 30% on wants, and 20% on savings.

Be honest with yourself It is in human nature to entertain our immediate desires but being honest with yourself about what you can afford and what you need the most will help you in the long run. You must clearly define and prioritise your needs to differentiate them from your wants. If you want something specific but can’t afford it in that moment , you can put small amounts of money away (monthly or weekly) until you are able to afford it in full.

Create an emergency fund Life is unpredictable, it’s better to be prepared. When you work on your monthly expenses, spare an amount towards your emergency fund and make a commitment not to touch that fund unless you really need it. Transparency with your family

