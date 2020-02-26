CAPE TOWN – As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 National Budget Policy Statement in Parliament today analysts and captains of industry urge him to curtail consumption expenditure, which could dramatically worsen the country’s already weak economic outlook, further lowering business and consumer confidence and so negatively impacting investment.
Experts said the Budget would be expected to show the government’s desire to shift some expenditure away from consumption to infrastructure.
However, with the very heavy current expenditure of chiefly civil servants remuneration, social welfare support and some other items, including rapidly growing interest payments on debt, a little extra is left given also the imperative to cut borrowing projections, according to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.
“The good news in the budget could come from actual cuts to projected expenditure, as opposed to only cutting growth in planned expenditure, with restraint on the escalation of civil servant pay key in this regard.
“Expenditure projections in the 2019 Mid-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) urgently need to be cut to allow South Africa’s government finances to become sustainable, said Bishop.