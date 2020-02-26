Budget Speech 2020: Mboweni announces R396bn allocation for education sector

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled the annual 2020 Budget on Wednesday the 26th of February 2020.

In his address the Finance Minister announced that one of the largest spending areas will be learning and culture, which will be receiving R396 billion.

The two other sectors that are large spending areas are the health sector receiving R230 billion followed by social development sector which receives R310 billion.

Mboweni said that in the education sector the investment goes to new schools, replacing schools constructed with inappropriate materials, and providing them with water, electricity and sanitation.

"In 2020/21 the maths, science and technology grant will introduce coding and robotics to learners in grades R to 3 as announced by the President," said the Finance Minister.