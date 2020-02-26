Budget Speech 2020: Mboweni announces R396bn to be invested in learning and culture
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled the annual 2020 Budget on Wednesday the 26th of February 2020.
In his address the Finance Minister announced that one of the largest spending areas will be learning and culture, which will be receiving R396 billion.
The two other sectors that are large spending areas are the health sector receiving R230 billion followed by social development sector which receives R310 billion.
Mboweni said that in the education sector the investment goes to new schools, replacing schools constructed with inappropriate materials, and providing them with water, electricity and sanitation.
"In 2020/21 the maths, science and technology grant will introduce coding and robotics to learners in grades R to 3 as announced by the President," said the Finance Minister.
According to Mboweni, transfers to provinces support schooling for 13 million children.
"We shall commence work on the Pan African University for Space Sciences Institute which at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Funding will come from the Africa Renaissance Fund and consultations will be taking place with the relevant ministers," said Mboweni.
According to the Finance Minister, the Department of Higher Education and Training will be reallocating existing funds to undertake a feasibility study for the establishment of a new university of science and innovation in the city of Ekurhuleni.
