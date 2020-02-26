Budget Speech 2020: R30bn earmarked for formation of Sovereign Wealth Fund

CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday announced the formation of the South African Sovereign Wealth Fund with a target capital amount of about R30 billion.

When delivering the 2020 National Budget Mboweni said given the legal, administrative and procedural issues involved, a relevant bill would be submitted during the course of Parliament.

“There are a variety of possible funding sources, such as the proceeds of spectrum allocation, petroleum, gas or minerals rights royalties, the sale of non-core state assets, future fiscal surpluses and money we set aside. This will ensure that we continue to invest in the future generations of this country in a fiscally-prudent manner.

“Mr President, a Sovereign Wealth Fund is an important long-term tool for saving and investment for future generations. It can also contribute to strengthening the fiscal framework. We must learn to save during the good times, and a Fund can play an important role as a counter-cyclical fiscal tool,” said.

Mboweni also announced that the preferred options for the establishment of a state bank were now ready.