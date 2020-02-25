CAPE TOWN – According to South African Citizens Survey (SACS) by Citizen Surveys’ data, trust in the SA Revenue Service (SARS) was at its highest point (62 percent) in the first quarter of 2018, when President Cyril Ramaphosa took office and committed to bringing the perpetrators of state capture to heel.
However, by the third quarter of 2018, trust in SARS dropped to a low point of 54 percent, corresponding with the commissions of enquiry into state capture and their exposure of the depth of the problem.
When SARS confirmed that it intended to investigate the tax evasion claims arising from the Zondo Commission, trust improved. However, as no significant action was taken subsequent to last year’s general elections, trust in SARS dropped again, ending the year at 57 percent.
Is the average South African aware of the budget speech?
According to Citizen Surveys’ data, just over half (54 percent) of all South African adults aged 18 years and older watched, listened to, or were aware of the February 2019 Budget Speech delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. This number dropped significantly, to 36 percent, when it came to his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).