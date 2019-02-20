SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 20 February 2019- Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni deliveres the 2019 budget speech.He walked with his deputy Mondli Gungubele and the director general Dondo Magajana .Photograph; Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday. PHOTO: GCIS
South Africa Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the 2019 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday. PHOTO: GCIS
South Africa Finance Minister Tito Mboweni arrives at Parliament for the 2019 Budget speech. PHOTO: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni delivered his 2019 Budget Speech to the nation on Wednesday afternoon. 

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2019 budget was a “lipstick budget.

“Firstly, South Africa faces a very difficult stage now, what has become very clear is that instead of taking bold and decisive action on Eskom, we have allocated more bailouts,” Maimane said.

During his budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Mboweni announced that the troubled power utility Eskom will get an additional R69 billion from the state over the next three years to help it service its debt.

“Even though you can talk about education, the fact of the matter is that he’s taking money away from provinces whose competence is to deliver education. This was a lipstick budget, he made it look pretty on the outside but frankly, it’s dealt with nothing,” said Maimane.






- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 