CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that R211 billion will be allocated towards Safety and Security for the people of South Africa. The announcement was delivered during his maiden Budget Speech to the nation from Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

This cash injection will allow for the provision of critically needed equipment and additional staff in the new financial year.

Mboweni said: "Over the past couple of years South Africa has been grappling with corruption. We must root this out. National Treasury and the Department of Justice will work swiftly to support the establishment of the new Investigating Directorate in the NPA."

Each relevant department will get the following:

Police services: R104.2 bn

Defence and state security: R50.0 bn

Law courts and prisons: R48.4 bn

Home affairs: R8.4 bn

"This is a Budget that plants a seed for renewal and growth. It is all of our duty to tend the seed and see that it grows strong, tall and fruitful. It is a budget for the future," said Moboweni.

