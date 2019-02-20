R111.2 billion for higher education = R111.2 billion wasted because there are no jobs to employ these highly skilled individuals!#Budget2019— Scelo mthethwa (@scelomthethwa4) February 20, 2019
My personal thought: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS JOB CREATION.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 20, 2019
You dont create jobs. No economy has. You CAPTURE VALUE & CREATE WEALTH. Jobs are a result. #Budget2019
You have an effective tax increase in Personal Tax of over 4%. If they do not tell you this either they are lying or are complete PR machines (And idiots) Bracket Creep! Overtly big tax increase but no headlines! #Budget2019— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) February 20, 2019
On small business:— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 20, 2019
the @MYANC government is not serious about building small businesses. The economy remains locked. Funding remains expensive. Banks treat entrepreneurs like criminals. Government treat them like financiers. CCMA treats them like large businesses. #Budget2019
#Budget2019: at last acknowledgement by @GovernmentZA that SA's #publicwagebill is too big. We also welcome announcement that MP's, #provincial govts + execs at #SOE's won't get salary increases this year.— OUTA (@OUTASA) February 20, 2019
#Budget2019: A new addition to #FuelLevy (#carbontax) slipped in. #OUTA questions this. Is it ringfenced? Will it be used to counter #ClimateChange? Or is it just another general levy that will be used to add to cost of living of already overtaxed SA'ns? We want clarity. pic.twitter.com/syaOcMe70N— OUTA (@OUTASA) February 20, 2019
Why hold on to SOE? We should sell some and ensure we can allocate the money to SAfricans. This is lipstick budget. Decorating but not dealing with real issues. We need change. We borrow 1,2 billion every day. Our people are without work. Cut and change the cabinet so we deliver pic.twitter.com/dYeUrNEMex— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 20, 2019
WATCH: @EFFSouthAfrica leader @Julius_S_Malema shares his views on the #BudgetSpeech2019 delivered by @tito_mboweni— IOL News (@IOL) February 20, 2019
WATCH: Health Minister Aaron Motsoaldi reacts to the #BudgetSpeech2019 delivered by Finance Minister @tito_mboweni— IOL News (@IOL) February 20, 2019
WATCH: @Our_DA leader @MmusiMaimane says the #BudgetSpeech2019 offered no new solutions to SA's woes.— IOL News (@IOL) February 20, 2019
The call for SouthAfricans to debate whether we still need #SOEs is for me just a conversation starter and doesn’t address immediate needs #Budget2019 #TitoMboweni— Desiree Chauke (@DesireeChauke) February 20, 2019