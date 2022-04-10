Carpooling may be the remedy to the rising petrol price

With the price of fuel currently over R21 per litre, and people increasingly returning to work, carpooling can be a good way to cut costs. It has the added benefit of helping you reduce your carbon footprint while relieving some of the boredom that comes with being stuck in traffic alone. What’s more, if you are willing, apps like CarTrip and Ugomyway can help you offset some of your running costs by allowing you to share rides with people travelling in the same direction as you. There are several benefits to carpooling, but it is important to understand the effect this can have on your car insurance.

Marius Steyn, Underwriting Manager at Santam says “It’s important to know the terms and conditions that may affect the cover on your policy. Not doing so runs the risk of cover shortfalls or your claim being denied altogether. So, before you hang up your car keys, decide which carpooling setup works best for you: Specific driver carpool: In this case, there will be a designated driver and car, and passengers pay a weekly/monthly rate towards costs like petrol, parking, and maintenance. It is recommended that this amount should not exceed the SARS Reimbursement Travel Allowance, i.e. no profit is made. Passengers should also know that they will be unable to claim from you for bodily injury in the event of an accident but can claim from the Road Accident Fund.

Alternating carpool: Here everyone takes turns to drive with their own cars on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Simply put: when you drive, you pay. When you ride, it’s free. In this case, no money is exchanged, and each driver is responsible for their own insurance and maintenance costs. As with the previous example, passengers will be unable to claim from you for bodily injury in the event of an accident and will have to claim from the Road Accident Fund. Side hustle carpool: With apps like Carpool, you could use your car to earn some money on upcoming trips by accepting cash from strangers to share a ride with you. This should not be done with the aim of making a profit and it is recommended that the fares you collect should not exceed the SARS Reimbursement Travel Allowance. Passengers will be unable to claim from you for bodily injury in the event of an accident but can claim from the Road Accident Fund. Employer carpool: Some employers offer staff the use of company vehicles to encourage carpooling. Employees would then pay a fare to cover petrol, insurance, and maintenance costs.

Find the best fit for you: Whichever carpooling scenario you choose, it’s important to let your insurer know if anything changes in your regular driving set-up as this can affect insurance claim excesses and pay outs. For example, if the designated driver of your car is not the 'regular driver' quoted in your insurance policy documents and is effectively using your vehicle the most your claim may be negatively impacted due to additional excesses or premium being applicable. If money changes hands, things can get more complicated too. It could be seen by an insurer as a commercial transaction, especially if the money you're receiving is more than what is necessary to cover petrol, maintenance, parking etc. You would then potentially need business insurance, or a special permit if you transport children or more than 12 people at a time.

