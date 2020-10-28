EXPLAINER: What is the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement?

DURBAN - As South Africans wait with bated breath for the much anticipated Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)for 2020, we relay the importance of this annual speech and what it actually means.

The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement which will be delivered by South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is a government policy statement which communicates the policy goals of government.

It also provides a macroeconomic context, the foundation for a three year budget forecast and the context in which the annual budget speech in February will be presented.

The MTBPS contains a spending review of national departments and each provincial government for the period of 1 April to 30 September of the current financial year.

MTBPS is significant because: